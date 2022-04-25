COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of April 24

More than 100 long-term care beds are sitting empty on P.E.I., due to staff shortages caused by the pandemic.

The first cruise ship in two years sailed into Charlottetown Harbour Friday morning, after the industry shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Passengers touring Charlottetown told CBC News they have confidence in the measures on board to contain COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Surging case numbers of COVID-19 are stretching Nova Scotia's hospitals to the point that there are now more patients than available acute care beds. The province's health authority confirmed its acute care bed occupancy rate as of Tuesday was running at 106 per cent. The numbers fluctuate daily, but there were 1,712 acute care beds and 1,815 patients provincewide.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five COVID-related deaths Friday, making April the deadliest pandemic month to date with 47 deaths. In the meantime, a national grassroots initiative is urging the province to start distributing rapid antigen tests to the public. N.L. is one of a handful of provinces which don't provide the tests for free.

Pandemic deaths in New Brunswick have been found to be much higher than the official government count. According to data released by Statistics Canada last week, there were 423 more deaths than would have been expected in the absence of the pandemic during the eight-week period between early September to late October.

Top news from last week

One Island man is reporting the antiviral medication Paxlovid helped him recover quickly from COVID-19, and is urging others to take it if it is offered as a treatment.

Restrictions for many long-term care residents on P.E.I. have been eased, including allowing more visitors and shopping trips.

The province reported two more deaths on P.E.I. related to COVID-19 Tuesday after the long Easter weekend, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths on the Island during the pandemic to 23.

Some communities on P.E.I. may soon be looking for information about COVID-19 in wastewater, as other Canadian jurisdictions have.

Other helpful stories

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: