COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of April 17

Some Island seniors say they are grateful to be resuming more activities outside the home, but they hope the province takes a cautious approach when lifting remaining public health restrictions.

Some communities on P.E.I. may soon be looking for information about COVID-19 in wastewater, as other Canadian jurisdictions have.

With the pandemic in its third year people are looking to travel again, and that's leading to a backlog and delays in passport renewals and applications.

As of April 12, there were 17 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19, including three in intensive care. Another 19 were admitted for other reasons and were positive for the coronavirus at or after admission. The province was averaging 317 cases a day over the previous seven days.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia reported a daily average of 1,152 cases and 14 new COVID-related deaths on Thursday. At the province's weekly COVID-19 briefing, the chief medical officer of health urged for more caution ahead of the Easter weekend.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven more deaths on Wednesday. There are 32 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including six in critical care.

New Brunswick had predicted back in February hospitalizations would drop to zero by mid April, but last Tuesday the province reported 79 hospitalizations as well as 10 COVID deaths. Next week, New Brunswick's child and youth advocate will make recommendations on the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in schools.

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: