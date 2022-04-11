COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of April 10

For the first time since 2019, high-school graduates are looking forward to a proper prom season.

Churches can operate at full capacity now, but it is going to take some time to rebuild congregations.

Some Islanders can now get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBC P.E.I. takes a look at how the Island is faring in the pandemic compared to other provinces, and finds it is not an easy question to answer.

As of Tuesday, there were 14 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19, including three in intensive care. Another 16 were admitted for other reasons and were positive for the coronavirus at or after admission. The province was averaging 367 cases a day over the previous seven days.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswickers aged 50 or older will be able to get another booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is revisiting the temporary provincial paid sick leave program in light of the jump in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total to 124 overall, with 14 so far just this month.

Top news from last week

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch says it is upping its recruitment efforts and has lowered the education requirements to work as a substitute teacher on the Island — all in response to ongoing COVID-19 staffing challenges in classrooms.

The Island's teachers' federation says sick calls related to COVID-19 continue to create staffing challenges, sometimes leaving students without specialized supports.

P.E.I. is keeping mask mandates until at least April 28, Premier Dennis King announced at a news briefing on Tuesday. Many other restrictions, such as limits on personal and organized gatherings, were lifted on Wednesday.

Islanders reacted with a mix of excitement and trepidation.

Other helpful stories

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: