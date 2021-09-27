P.E.I. launches fund for organizations needing tablets to verify Vax Pass

The P.E.I. government is helping organizations pay for the costs of tablets used to verify proof of vaccination.

A new fund is now available for businesses, non-profits and non-governmental organizations which may need the tablets to scan Vax Pass QR codes.

It covers up to 75 per cent of eligible costs of purchasing one of the devices, up to a maximum of $525 per tablet and up to $2,100 for up to four tablets for organizations who require multiple devices.

"We hope this fund helps Island businesses and organizations feel prepared for the rollout of the P.E.I. Vax Pass Verifier App that is to come," Economic Growth Minister Matthew MacKay said at the legislature Friday.

The QR codes are now available through the province's portal, when you download your vaccination record.