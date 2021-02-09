Online booking for vaccines on P.E.I. could come next week

Islanders concerned about trying to get through on the phone to book an appointment for a vaccine could get some relief.

An online system for booking appointments could be available as soon as next week. In the meantime, Health PEI Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling said the province is running 10 phone lines to book appointments, which are currently open for Islanders aged 80 and older.

Dowling was speaking at the province's regular, weekly pandemic briefing Tuesday.

"We've come through some technical difficulties over the past week, but we're well on our way with booking," said Dowling.

In advance of the online booking system, Health PEI expects to have a booking request form online sometime on Tuesday. People will be able fill out the form and get a call back with their appointment times.

Police, firefighters coming up on list

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison also discussed the next phase of vaccinations.

The 1,700 registered rotational workers, such as truck drivers, will soon be contacted with an appointment time, said Morrison. In addition, vaccinations will begin later this week for people living in group homes and adults in community care.

Among the next people in line for vaccines will be police officers and volunteer firefighters, probably in April.

As of Saturday, 8,828 doses had been administered, with 2,217 Islanders having received their second dose.

More from CBC P.E.I.