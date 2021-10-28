Flu shot season 'quite busy' as P.E.I. pharmacies continue giving COVID-19 vaccine

The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association says this year's flu shot campaign has been more intense than usual due to COVID-19.

The association's executive director, Erin MacKenzie, told CBC News: Compass that pharmacies are distributing the influenza vaccine while they to continue to administer COVID-19 shots.

"We're usually very busy this time of year with the flu vaccine anyway," MacKenzie said. "But given that we're still giving COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies, as well as the influenza vaccine since the 12th of this month, you can imagine it is quite busy."

MacKenzie said she's pleased to see great demand for the flu vaccine. She said pharmacies have administered close to 14,000 shots during the first week of the campaign, which is "pretty typical."

In the meantime, MacKenzie said demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has "plateaued a bit."

As of Oct. 27, 87.8 per cent of Islanders 12 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 93.4 per cent have received at least one dose.

MacKenzie said people should take advantage of online booking and other resources being offered by pharmacies, which are meant to keep phone calls to a minimum and prevent lineups from forming.

"I would advise to people just to check with their pharmacy," she said. "I'm hearing now that many, now that the initial couple of weeks are behind us and the appointments have been booked, they are accepting some walk-ins at various pharmacies.

"It really depends on their staffing capability and how they can do that effectively and keeping everyone safe at the same time."