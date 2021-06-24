80% of eligible P.E.I. residents now have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine shot

Prince Edward Island is marking an important milestone Thursday, confirming 80.1 per cent of people over the age of 12 have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The data is up to date as of Wednesday, June 23.

The total number of doses administered has reached 136,472, in the province of 160,000 people. So far, 112,679 people have received their first dose, with 23,793 having received two doses.

Earlier in June, the province said an additional 29,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine would likely help it attain the 80-per-cent target earlier than the expected date of June 27.

P.E.I. is intending to open its borders to residents of the other Atlantic provinces this Sunday, with people able to prove they have received at least one dose at least 21 days prior to arrival not having to isolate.

Prince Edward Island has not reported a new case of COVID-19 since June 3, and there are no active cases on the Island.

Elswhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia has five new cases of COVID-19, and 59 active cases.

has five new cases of COVID-19, and 59 active cases. New Brunswick reported two new cases Thursday, and has 40 active cases.

reported two new cases Thursday, and has 40 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has no new COVID-19 cases. There are now only seven active cases, down from 13.

More from CBC P.E.I.