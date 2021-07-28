P.E.I. allowing drop-in, last-minute appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

P.E.I. is now allowing Islanders to drop in for last-minute COVID-19 vaccination appointments when there are extra doses left.

In a written statement, the province said people can present themselves to a vaccination clinic after 2 p.m. to register for an appointment later that day or check Skip the Waiting Room for same-day appointments.

The appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis as long as there are extra doses at the end of the day. There are only 10 spots for a last-minute appointment per day.

"Due to the vaccine being received in multi-dose vials with limited stability, we on occasion have extra doses at the end of the day," the statement reads.

The province added that certain conditions apply, including that the person must be able to get to the vaccine clinic within 15 minutes, and an 8-week interval (or at least 28 days) is required between first and second doses.

More from CBC P.E.I.