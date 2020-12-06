P.E.I. opens its 1st community COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A community vaccination clinic opened in Charlottetown Monday morning, vaccinating Islanders aged 80 or older who made appointments in the last few weeks.

About 4,500 people have been booked for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, after calling a phone line set up specifically for that purpose.

These are seniors who live in their own homes rather than in community or long-term care facilities, which were the target of the first vaccination drive on the Island starting in December.

There are 150 appointments scheduled for Monday in Charlottetown alone, officials tell CBC News.

Later this week, clinics will open in Summerside, Montague and O'Leary. The province is planning to get about 900 vaccinations done a week at the clinics, with all the booked appointments for first and second doses cleared by the end of March.

The province has also made plans for clinics for Indigenous adults. The Chief Public Health Office is working with the healthcare centres in Abegweit and Lennox Island First Nations to get everything in place.

Those clinics are set to open next Monday.

More from CBC P.E.I.