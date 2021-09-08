UPEI delays return to in-person learning 

Students who attend UPEI will be getting their education online for at least another month.

In a statement to the UPEI community, interim UPEI president Greg Keefe said the university had been reviewing and assessing protocols to make sure it was aligned with the Chief Public Health Office.

The UPEI senate held a special meeting and decided that teaching and learning will continue to be delivered online until Feb. 27.

The mid-semester break for most students is February 19 though to Feb. 27.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and Omicron situation on P.E.I. remains a very fluid one," the statement said.

Continue to monitor

There are some exceptions to this including some lab and clinical activities in the science faculties, some small-class-size courses, and some on-campus research for graduate and honours students.

Anyone who might fall into these categories should get in touch with the dean of their respective faculties.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, in consultation with the P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office, to determine whether in-person learning will be able to resume on Monday, Feb. 28," the statement said.

"I am very proud of how everyone has united through these common challenges by exhibiting compassion, understanding, and patience," Keefe said, in the statement.