2 new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday linked to Rollo Bay school

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

They are both linked to a school in Rollo Bay.

"Both individuals are under the age of 12 years and are students at École La-Belle-Cloche. This is the third case at this school announced this weekend and the situation is considered a school-based outbreak," said a release from the public health office.

École La-Belle-Cloche will be closed from Monday, Dec. 6 to Friday, Dec.10. Online learning for students will begin on Wednesday.

Contract tracing is ongoing. "Close contacts of these cases will be contacted and advised regarding testing and isolation requirements," the release states.

All individuals identified as close contacts are asked to be tested at Health P.E.I. drop-in testing clinics tomorrow in Charlottetown at 64 Park St. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or Montague at 14 Rosedale Rd. between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Other students who have not been identified as close contacts and do not have symptoms have been asked to be tested at the school on Monday.

"Those with last names beginning with A to M are asked to arrive for testing at 11 a.m. and those with last names starting with N to Z are asked to arrive at 11:45 a.m.," the release states. "Students and staff who are not close contacts are asked to isolate until they receive test results and further direction will be provided by public health."

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said more COVID-19 cases related to the school outbreak are expected in the coming days. Islanders in the Souris area experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested, even if mild, she said.

There are new public exposure notifications on Saturday, Dec. 4:

Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran's Memorial Highway, Souris) between 7 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.

Northumberland Arena (1251 Gladstone Road, Murray River) between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times and is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be retested.

Fully vaccinated individuals who were at these locations should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.

There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I.