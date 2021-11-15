P.E.I. announces new COVID-19 case, potential exposure sites
Public exposure notifications issued
Prince Edward Island reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday.
The province's Chief Public Health Office said the new case is a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside of the province.
A flight exposure notification related to the case has been issued:
- Air Canada Flight 8218 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Anyone who travelled on this flight is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.
Two public exposure notifications were also issued in relation to an individual who was in P.E.I. and tested positive after they left:
- Razzy's Roadhouse (161 St. Peters Rd., Charlottetown) between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
- Bingo Country (33 Riverside Dr., Charlottetown) between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The province has eight active cases and has had 328 cases total.
Travellers asked to get tested
The news release said that due to high traffic volumes at Confederation Bridge, it was not possible to test all incoming travellers this weekend.
All travellers were screened and individuals who were not fully vaccinated did get tested.
The province is asking anyone who wasn't tested upon entry to the province to get tested at a testing clinic.
It said all school-age children under the age of 12 who travelled outside P.E.I. should test negative for COVID-19 before returning to school, and be tested twice more on days 4 and 8 after their arrival.
As per standard procedures, all individuals who are 12 and older who travelled to P.E.I. should get tested between days 4 and 8.
