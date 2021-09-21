Dr. Heather Morrison to provide P.E.I. COVID-19 update Tuesday

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will provide Islanders an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The briefing will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live here and on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

West Royalty Elementary students returned to class on Monday as the province continues to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak at the school. The province reported six cases over the weekend, four of which were related to the outbreak.

Classes at École La-Belle-Cloche resumed on the same day. The province had announced on Thursday there was a COVID-19 case at the school related to the West Royalty outbreak.

Also on Monday, the province issued a new public exposure notification for a ceilidh which was held last week.