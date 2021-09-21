Dr. Heather Morrison to provide P.E.I. COVID-19 update Tuesday
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will provide Islanders an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Watch the briefing live here
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will provide Islanders an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The briefing will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live here and on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.
West Royalty Elementary students returned to class on Monday as the province continues to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak at the school. The province reported six cases over the weekend, four of which were related to the outbreak.
Classes at École La-Belle-Cloche resumed on the same day. The province had announced on Thursday there was a COVID-19 case at the school related to the West Royalty outbreak.
Also on Monday, the province issued a new public exposure notification for a ceilidh which was held last week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?