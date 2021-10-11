P.E.I. announces 3 new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notifications
Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Province has 7 active cases
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a written release a person in their 30s and two in their 50s contracted the virus.
Two cases are related to travel outside Canada and one case was a close contact to a previously reported case.
Four public exposure notifications were issued:
- Montague Superstore (509 Main St.) on Friday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Daryl's General Store (27 Kent St., Georgetown) on Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Daryl's General Store (27 Kent St., Georgetown) on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 3rd Degree Training (501 Main Street, Montague) on Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Anyone who visited these locations and who's not fully vaccinated should get tested for COVID-19 and monitor for symptoms.
A flight exposure notification was also issued:
- Air Canada flight 8330 leaving Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 10 and arriving in Charlottetown the same day.
The province has seven active COVID-19 cases and has had 309 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.