P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 130 children vaccinated during first clinic

Prince Edward Island announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including a child under 12.

The other new case is an individual in their 50s.

Both were contacts of previously announced cases and are linked to the cluster that began in Prince County. There have been 27 cases linked to the cluster.

The province said that while it originated in Western P.E.I., there are active cases related to the cluster across the province.

The Island has 37 active cases, and has had 367 since the pandemic began.

The first COVID-19 pediatric vaccine clinic was also held on Friday.

About 130 children between the ages 5 and 11 got their first dose of the vaccine at the clinic, which was held in Summerside, P.E.I.

"This is a great day as we provide young Islanders and families with protection against this disease," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, who attended the clinic, said in a news release.

"It's an important step forward in our province's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

The province also said that an average of 650 people per day have had lab-based PCR tests this week, and that about 1,550 people are being tested at P.E.I.'s points of entry per day.