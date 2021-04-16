4 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I., 3 connected to West Prince cluster

P.E.I. reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday, three of which are linked to the cluster of cases which began in Prince County last week.

Two of the people who tested positive for the virus are in their 50s, and two are in their 20s. Contact tracing is underway, a written release from the province said.

One case is related to travel outside the province, while the rest were contacts to previously announced cases in the cluster.

The province said the risk of transmission is believed to be low and "the situation is not considered an outbreak at this time."

P.E.I. has 22 active COVID-19 cases and has had 349 positive cases since the pandemic began.

High school to reopen

The province also said it expects Three Oaks Senior High School will reopen Tuesday.

Three Oaks was closed on Monday for contact tracing, testing and cleaning after a case associated with the school was announced on Sunday.

Contacts who are fully vaccinated including classmates, bus mates, teachers and staff who've had at least one negative PCR test will be able to attend school Tuesday, provided they complete a rapid antigen test each morning.

Families can pick up the rapid tests at the school Monday until 6 p.m.

School contacts who are not fully immunized will have to self-isolate for 14 days from the date they were exposed — that isolation will end on Dec. 3, the release noted.