P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, more exposure sites

Prince Edward Island announced a new COVID-19 case Thursday, which was connected to a case announced on Wednesday.

The individual is in their 20s and was a close contact to one of the previously reported cases.

Contact tracing has been completed and they're now self-isolating.

Public Health is also issuing eight new public exposure notices, some related to the new case and others to the previously reported cases.

Five of the new exposures sites are in Prince County, three of which are O'Leary. Eight out of the 14 exposure sites announced on Wednesday were also in O'Leary.

The other three new exposures happened in Charlottetown.

There's also a new inter-jurisdictional notification, which means a person who recently visited P.E.I. tested positive in another province.

The province has 10 active cases and has had 335 total.

On Wednesday, the province's Chief Public Health Office reported seven cases, six of which were related to a person who had a history of travel outside the province.

One of the new cases was a child under the age of 12. The province said the child did not attend any school or a child-care centre, and that there aren't exposures in any such facilities.