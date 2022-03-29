P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-related deaths in past week

The P.E.I. government says two people have died with COVID-19 in the last seven days.

The province reported two COVID-related deaths in its weekly update on Tuesday. One of the individuals was between the ages of 60 to 79, and the other was over 80.

Thirteen people have been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, including one in intensive care. Six others who were admitted for other reasons have also tested positive.

As of Tuesday, there were outbreaks at Unit 8 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the Provincial Correctional Centre and six long-term care and community care facilities:

Andrews of Charlottetown

Andrews of Parkhill

Beach Grove Home

Burnside Community Care

Colville Manor

The Mount Continuing Care

There were also outbreaks at 23 early learning and child care centres. One of the centres is closed and four are operating at modified capacity.

P.E.I. has 3,487 active cases and 22,295 "resolved cases." The province has confirmed 2,454 new cases since its last update.

There have been an average of 350 cases confirmed per day over the last seven days.

P.E.I. has now had 18 COVID-related deaths. Before Tuesday, the province had last reported a COVID-related death on Feb. 28.

The province has been moving toward phasing out most of its COVID restrictions since it announced its three-step transition plan in early February.

On Monday, it announced it will be shutting down the cough and fever clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside at the end of the month.