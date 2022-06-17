Number of new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. drops over last 7 days

The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on P.E.I. dropped over the last seven days, according to data released Tuesday by the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness.

There were 1,388 new cases, down from 1,706 the week before. The number of hospitalizations fell from 41 to 32. Twenty-three of those currently in hospital were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission.

More than 45 per cent of the people tested were positive.

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last seven days. There have been 49 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreaks at the Prince County Hospital Medical Unit and Summerset Manor have been declared over.

There are currently outbreaks at the Hillsborough Hospital Acute Care Psychiatry Unit and Kings County Memorial Hospital.

P.E.I. has 1,974 active cases of COVID-19.