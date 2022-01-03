One person in ICU as P.E.I. reports 161 new cases of COVID-19

P.E.I. announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, also reporting that one person hospitalized for the virus is now in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Chief Public Health Office said Monday there are two other people being treated in hospital for COVID-19. Four other individuals who were hospitalized for other reasons have also tested positive.

This would be the second time someone with the virus on P.E.I. has been treated in the ICU.

The province said the newly announced cases are still under investigation, and contact tracing is underway.

There have been 33 recoveries since the province last reported cases on Sunday.

P.E.I. currently has 995 active cases, and there have been 1,664 cases since the pandemic began.