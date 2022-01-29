P.E.I. clinics taking more vaccination appointments next week, including some walk-ins

Health P.E.I.'s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking more appointments next week.

About 1,100 appointments are available for Islanders over 12 to get a first or second dose and for those over 18 to get a booster shot, according to a release Saturday.

Over 700 appointments are open for people over 30 looking to get a booster. Islanders in the age bracket will also have the option to get a third dose at a walk-in appointment next week, provided clinics haven't reached their daily capacity.

Special walk-in clinics for boosters for people over 50 will also take place in the following locations:

County Fair Mall on Monday from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Sherwood Business Centre on Tuesday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Souris Hospital on Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

There must be at least a five-and-a-half-month interval between a second shot and a booster. A third dose is only recommended for people over 18.

Pediatric vaccines are offered by appointment only. Twenty-five spots are still available at dedicated children's vaccine clinics.

Islanders can book their vaccine online or by calling the toll-free COVID-19 booking line.