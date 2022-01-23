P.E.I. reports another COVID-19 death; 9 people in hospital

P.E.I. has announced announced another death related to COVID-19, raising the province's total to six.

The person was over age 80, according to a release from the Chief Public Health Office on Sunday. No further details were released about the death.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to nine as of early Sunday. One person is in intensive care.

Four other people in hospital for other reasons have also tested positive for the virus.

The province has declared a new outbreak at the Summerset Manor long-term care facility in Summerside.

There are currently six long-term care facilities, two community care facilities, 19 early learning and child-care centres and five other congregate settings with outbreaks:

Andrews of Park West.

Atlantic Baptist.

Beach Grove Home.

Clinton View Lodge.

Garden Home.

Summerset Manor.

Bevan Lodge.

Miscouche Villa.

Nineteen early learning and child-care centres. Five open, six closed and eight operating at reduced capacity.

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown.

Prince County Correctional Centre.

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility.

Provincial Correctional Centre.

St. Eleanor's House.

There are 209 new cases and 214 recoveries in Sunday's update. On average, 279 cases per day have been reported over the last week.

P.E.I. has 2,484 active cases and there have been 6,125 cases since the pandemic began.

Hundreds of vaccination appointments are still available this week, according to the release, including dedicated appointments for children.