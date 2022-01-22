P.E.I. reports 5th death related to COVID-19

P.E.I. has reported another death related to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to five.

The person was over the age of 80, according to a release by the Chief Public Health Office issued on Saturday.

No further details were released.

Six individuals are in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 with one in intensive care. Two other people are being treated in the hospital for other reasons, but have also tested positive for the virus.

No new outbreaks were announced.

Currently, there are outbreaks at five long-term care facilities, two community care facilities and five other congregate settings:

Andrews of Park West.

Atlantic Baptist.

Beach Grove Home.

Clinton View Lodge.

Garden Home.

Bevan Lodge.

Miscouche Villa.

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown.

Prince County Correctional Centre.

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility.

Provincial Correctional Centre.

St. Eleanor's House.

Nineteen child-care centres also have COVID-19 cases.

Five are open, six are closed and eight are operating at reduced capacity. Further information on a remaining child-care centre is pending.

There were 288 new COVID-19 cases and 228 recoveries as of 8 a.m., according to the release.

There are currently 2,489 active COVID-19 cases in P.E.I. and there have been 5,916 since the pandemic began.

On average, 290 of cases have been reported daily over the last seven days.

All five of the deaths reported in the province have been announced in the last eight days.