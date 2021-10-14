P.E.I. reports 12 people in hospital due to COVID-19; 500 recoveries

Twelve people are in hospital due to COVID-19 with one in intensive care, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office said Sunday.

That's compared to 10 hospitalizations in Friday's report.

Seven people who were admitted to hospitals for other reasons have also tested positive for the virus.

There were over three times as many recoveries as new cases reported. There are 500 recoveries in the update and 154 new cases.

Testing clinics opened later than usual on Saturday and also closed earlier due to the weather.

The province didn't report any new outbreaks at high-risk settings on Sunday. There are seven long-term care facilities, two community care facilities, 23 early learning and child-care centres with active outbreaks.

The Prince County Hospital and O'Leary Community Hospital, as well as two other congregate settings also have outbreaks.

Potential COVID-19 exposures in Island schools are listed on the websites for the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board.

P.E.I. has 1,861 active cases and there have been 8,918 cases since the pandemic began.

On average, 194 cases have been reported daily over the last seven days.