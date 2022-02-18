P.E.I. to provide less frequent COVID-19 updates; only 1 person hospitalized due to virus

One person is in hospital due to COVID-19 on P.E.I. and another is in the hospital who tested positive after being admitted for other reasons, the Chief Public Health Office said in a release Friday.

The CPHO also announced that going forward, it will be providing scheduled updates three times a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday rather than daily — with news releases and press conferences being scheduled as needed.

Other Atlantic Canada provinces are also easing their update frequency. Newfoundland and Labrador announced Friday it will also be providing them three times a week, and New Brunswick will no longer do dashboard updates on weekends and holidays.

Three long-term care facilities have outbreaks: Andrews of Park West, Clinton View Lodge, and South Shore Villa. One community care facility, Corrigan Home, also has an outbreak.

There are also 16 outbreaks at early learning and child-care centres, with 12 centres open, two closed and two operating at a modified or reduced capacity.

The CPHO is reporting 235 new cases and 265 resolved cases as of Friday morning. The province has 2,118 active cases and there have been 11,492 total cases of COVID-19.

Over the last seven days, there's been an average of 217 cases reported per day.

There have been 15 COVID-related deaths on P.E.I.