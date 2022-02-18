P.E.I. to provide less frequent COVID-19 updates; only 1 person hospitalized due to virus
Public Health will be providing scheduled updates Monday, Wednesday and Friday
One person is in hospital due to COVID-19 on P.E.I. and another is in the hospital who tested positive after being admitted for other reasons, the Chief Public Health Office said in a release Friday.
The CPHO also announced that going forward, it will be providing scheduled updates three times a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday rather than daily — with news releases and press conferences being scheduled as needed.
Other Atlantic Canada provinces are also easing their update frequency. Newfoundland and Labrador announced Friday it will also be providing them three times a week, and New Brunswick will no longer do dashboard updates on weekends and holidays.
Three long-term care facilities have outbreaks: Andrews of Park West, Clinton View Lodge, and South Shore Villa. One community care facility, Corrigan Home, also has an outbreak.
There are also 16 outbreaks at early learning and child-care centres, with 12 centres open, two closed and two operating at a modified or reduced capacity.
The CPHO is reporting 235 new cases and 265 resolved cases as of Friday morning. The province has 2,118 active cases and there have been 11,492 total cases of COVID-19.
Over the last seven days, there's been an average of 217 cases reported per day.
There have been 15 COVID-related deaths on P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?