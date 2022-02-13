P.E.I. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady Sunday

COVID-19 hospitalizations in P.E.I. remain steady as the number of active cases continues to drop.

Four people are in hospital due to COVID-19, the Chief Public Health Office said in a release Sunday.

Another four individuals who were admitted for other reasons have also tested positive for the virus.

There's no change to the status of current outbreaks in high-risk settings.

Four long-term care facilities and one community care facility have outbreaks:

Andrews of Park West.

Clinton View Lodge.

Garden Home.

South Shore Villa.

Corrigan Home.

The outbreaks at the O'Leary Community Hospital, the Prince County Hospital and Prince County Correctional Centre remain active.

There are also outbreaks at 25 early learning and child-care centres, eight of which are closed.

Possible exposures at Island schools are listed on the Public Schools Branch and French-language school board websites.

Public Health reported 143 new cases and 181 recoveries.

P.E.I. has 1,773 active cases and there have been 10,399 cases in total since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases has been dropping since Jan. 27, when the province saw a peak of 2,662.

P.E.I. has reported an average of 203 cases per day over the last seven days.

The province reported its 14th COVID-19 death in Saturday's update.