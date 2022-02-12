P.E.I. reports 14th COVID-related death on Saturday

P.E.I. reported four hospitalizations and another death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The individual was between 60 and 79 years old, the Chief Public Health Office said in a release. This is the province's 14th COVID-related death.

Public Health considers a death related to COVID-19 "when COVID-19 is the cause of death or is a contributing factor."

Four other people who were in the hospital for other reasons have also tested positive for the virus.

The province also declared that an outbreak at Beach Grove Home has ended.

Four long-term care facilities and one community care facility have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Most of the deaths reported on P.E.I. have involved residents in long-term care facilities, officials revealed Friday.

There are also outbreaks at 25 child-care centres, the O'Leary Community Hospital, the Prince County Hospital and the Prince County Correctional Centre.

Possible exposures in Island schools are listed on the Public Schools Branch and French-language school board websites.

As of Saturday morning, there were 227 new COVID-19 cases and 239 recoveries.

There are currently 1,811 active cases and there have been 10,196 since the pandemic began.