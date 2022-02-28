P.E.I. reports 16th COVID-related death

The P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office announced the province's 16th COVID-related death of the pandemic Monday, a person aged 80 or older.

The CPHO defines a COVID-related death as a death where the virus "is the cause of death or is a contributing factor."

Four people are in the hospital due to the virus. Another two who were there for other reasons have also tested positive.

Outbreaks are still active in two long-term care facilities: Garden Home and South Shore Villa. Twenty-six early learning and child-care centres have cases, 19 of which are open — the rest are operating at a modified or reduced capacity.

Potential exposures for Island schools are listed on the Public Schools Branch and French-language school board websites.

There have been 933 new cases since the province's last COVID-19 update. On average, there have been 314 cases per day over the last seven days.