Islanders urged to keep New Year's Eve gatherings small; 175 new COVID-19 cases announced

Dr. Heather Morrison once again urged Islanders to keep New Year's Eve gatherings small as the province hit another daily case record for COVID-19.

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced 175 new COVID-19 cases in a release Friday. All the new cases are under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

The province has averaged 106 cases per day in the last seven days. On Thursday, P.E.I. announced 169 new cases and laid out some government supports and new public health policies which will be in effect in the coming days.

"As COVID-19 continues to circulate in our province, it is very important that any gatherings held in celebration of New Year's Eve are kept as small as possible," Morrison said.

"Keeping personal gatherings as small as possible is a key component of limiting and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in P.E.I."

There have been 41 recoveries since the last announcement, and no new hospitalizations.

Three Islanders are still being treated in the hospital for COVID-19, none in intensive care. Another five hospital patients have also tested positive.

The province has 814 active cases. There have been 1,366 cases since the pandemic began.

Health P.E.I. testing clinics will be closed on Saturday. But the Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown clinics will open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. respectively.

The Summerside clinic will remain closed for Sunday.