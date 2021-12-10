Dr. Morrison to hold COVID-19 briefing Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Dr. Heather Morrison will give Islanders an update on the COVID-19 situation in P.E.I. Thursday at 12:30 p.m. AT.
Briefing comes as COVID-19 cases continue to mount
The briefing will be live streamed here and on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.
The briefing comes as COVID-19 cases continue to mount.
On Wednesday, the province announced 129 cases and one COVID-related hospitalization. There have been 403 new COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve.
There are 526 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. The province has had 1,022 cases since the pandemic began.
