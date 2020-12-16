P.E.I. reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, has highest active case count yet

P.E.I. has 49 active COVID-19 cases, the highest active case count recorded in the province since the pandemic was declared.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced 10 new cases on Thursday, six of which are still under investigation. Four of the the cases have been linked to travel.

One person is in their 80s, one is in their 60s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 30s, two are in their 20s and one is between 12 and 19.

Thursday's announcement follows the confirmation of an omicron variant case in the province, and the imposition of more stringent COVID-19 testing measures.

The province has been experiencing a surge in cases since mid-November.

P.E.I.'s previous active case count peak was 47, recorded on Sept. 23 at the height of the West Royalty Elementary outbreak.

"Similar to other jurisdictions we are seeing transmission of the virus occurring very quickly and with minimal contact," Morrison said in a release.

"It is important to maintain physical distancing from people outside your household and individuals should wear a three-layer mask properly when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained."

The province issued over 20 public exposure notifications:

Friday, Dec. 10

Atlantic Superstore (509 Main St., Montague) between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Atlantic Superstore (509 Main St., Montague) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sobeys (9 Kinlock Rd., Stratford) between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

P.E.I. Cannabis (85 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown) between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Walmart (80 Buchanan Dr., Charlottetown) between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

P.E.I. Liquor (9 Kinlock Rd., Stratford) between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Sobeys (9 Kinlock Rd., Stratford) between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (9 Kinlock Rd., Stratford) between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (675 University Ave., Charlottetown) between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Atlantic Superstore (509 Main St., Montague) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

White's Fabrication Inc. (6084 Commercial Rd., Montague) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

P.E.I. Preserve Company (2841 New Glasgow Rd.) between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Sobeys (9 Kinlock Rd., Stratford) between 4:10 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Atlantic Superstore (509 Main St., Montague) between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

White's Fabrication Inc. (6084 Commercial Rd., Montague) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Pet Value (9 Kinlock Rd., Stratford) between 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Murphy's Pharmacy (13 Stratford Rd., Stratford) between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45a.m.

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy (54 Central St., Summerside) between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Lane, Montague) between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Sportsplex (85 Glenelg St., Georgetown) between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Atlantic Superstore (509 Main St., Montague) between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

OK Tire (22 Spring Lane, Charlottetown) between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Tim Hortons (91 Water St., Summerside) between 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

"Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be retested," the news release said.

"Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic."

A flight notification was also issued:

Air Canada Flight 8332 departing Toronto and arriving in Charlottetown on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

"Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any symptoms develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic," the release said.

There have been 444 total cases on P.E.I.