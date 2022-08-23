P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-related death as case count ticks up

P.E.I. officials say there's been one additional COVID-related death since the province's last weekly update, with the average daily number of new cases going up for the first time in a month.

Data that the Department of Health and Wellness released on Tuesday showed 813 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, with an average of 116 people testing positive per day. That's compared to the previous week, when an average of 81 cases were diagnosed each day.

The person who died since the last report was between the ages of 60 and 79, the provincial update said. That brings P.E.I.'s total number of COVID-related deaths to 53.

Eleven people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of the Aug. 23 update. Four were admitted due to the effects of the virus, and one person was in intensive care because of COVID.

Last week, the P.E.I. update showed 10 people in hospital had the virus, with no one in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases — which is not comprehensive because not everyone with symptoms seeks out a provincially administered test — has risen from 818 to 1,018.

The number of tested samples that were positive is 37.9 per cent compared to 31.3 per cent last week.