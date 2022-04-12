2 more COVID-related deaths reported on P.E.I.

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., the province reported in its weekly update Tuesday.

One person was over the age of 80. The other was between 60-79. There have now been 21 COVID-related deaths on P.E.I.

Seventeen people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including three in the intensive care unit. Nineteen others were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive. In total, 116 people on P.E.I. have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. More than 80 per cent have been people aged 60 or older.

There have been 2,229 new confirmed cases since the last update on April 5, bringing the total number of known active cases to 3,165.

P.E.I. has had an average of 317 cases per day over the last seven days.