7 admitted to hospital on P.E.I. due to COVID-19

There are no new deaths to report since P.E.I.'s last COVID-19 update on June 21; however, seven people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There are nine total in hospital with COVID-19, but two were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 and were positive on or after admission.

None are in the intensive care unit.

There are 808 new COVID-19 cases to report since last week's update, and there has been an average of 115 cases per day over the last seven days.

P.E.I. has had over 40,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of June 28, there are 1,068 active cases.