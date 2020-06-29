COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 29

Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan began Friday, which includes larger public gatherings. Islanders can now enjoy everything from attending mass to getting a nose piercing.

The fourth phase is the last in the province's Renew P.E.I. Together plan, which outlines the guiding principles to reopening businesses, services and public spaces. However, provincial officials say additional phases may be added later.

As the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3, businesses in Moncton, N.B., are preparing to welcome Islanders back to the province.

For the first time in months, Grace Baptist Church in Charlottetown held service for its congregation.

The next big date is July 3, when residents of the four Atlantic provinces will be able to travel within the area without the need to self-isolate. While P.E.I. will open its borders, it won't be the "free-flowing traffic" of the pre-COVID-19 days, King said.

The mayor of Borden-Carleton is hoping for a boom in business for his town when the Atlantic bubble takes effect.

Chairs at Grace Baptist Church are sectioned off for members of the same household and spread out between other sections by about four metres as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Beaches are filling up and private campgrounds are open. At least one MLA would like to see camprounds run by the province open to more than those who booked before the end of March.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four-year-olds and is now aiming for next September instead.

Owners at some of P.E.I.'s larger restaurants say the current COVID-19 restrictions limiting them to 50 patrons at a time could have a negative impact on their businesses once the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3.

The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release.

Some Islanders are keen to get on the highway after that announcement.

