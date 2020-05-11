COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 11

A P.E.I. trucker hopes the province will waive a $1,000 fine he was issued for not self-isolating during the pandemic.

He says he was surprised when he got a call on May 4 asking if he was complying with the province's self-isolation rules.

Island tourism operators are pressing the provincial government for more details on when visitor restrictions will be eased, or at least updated.

The province is promoting vacations at home for Islanders. But the president of the Cavendish Beach Tourism Association says operators need to know which existing bookings they can cancel if the province wants Islanders to holiday on P.E.I.

P.E.I. has relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Members of a household can now gather indoors with up to five other people from different households, and outdoors with up to 10 other people. The new rules came into place Friday.

Some Access P.E.I. locations will open to the public beginning Tuesday with modified service, the province says.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

