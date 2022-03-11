New COVID testing approach could complicate workers' compensation claims, Opposition worries

A new approach to testing for COVID-19 announced this week by the P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office could make claims to the Workers' Compensation Board more difficult, says the Green Party.

"To have a COVID claim accepted by workers' compensation, a worker needs three things: medical confirmation that the worker has COVID; proof the worker was exposed to COVID at work; and that the exposure was confirmed to be work-related," said Green MLA Trish Altass in question period Thursday.

On Tuesday, P.E.I. changed COVID-19 testing requirements. It said you should get tested if you are symptomatic and have no known exposure to COVID-19, or are symptomatic and work or live in a high-risk setting, or are at higher risk for severe COVID outcomes.

If you are a symptomatic and have a known exposure to COVID-19 you can assume you are positive and do not need to get tested, the province says.

Altass is concerned this will make it more difficult for workers to prove they were exposed at work.

Economic Growth Minister Matthew MacKay acknowledged Altass's concern.

"I haven't had any calls regarding that situation. I'm not saying it's not happening," said MacKay.

Economic Growth Minister Matt MacKay says the government has and will continue to move quickly to protect workers in the pandemic. (Government of P.E.I.)

"I want to make sure that any worker that does stay home, that does get COVID in the workplace, that gets COVID anywhere, we want to keep them home and make sure there is eligible pay there for them."

MacKay said the testing policy is established by the Chief Public Health Office, which is outside his department.

He added his department has been quick to make changes to support Islanders during the pandemic, and if a need arises for change because of the new testing policy, his department will be quick to make those changes.