No date for reopening of Slemon Park COVID-19 testing clinic

People looking to get a COVID-19 test at a clinic will have to continue to travel to O'Leary or Charlottetown for a while longer.

Post-tropical storm Fiona damaged the Slemon Park testing site and repairs are taking longer than expected, according to Health PEI.

"Slemon Park testing site experienced extensive damage during Fiona, including collapsed walls," Health PEI officials told CBC in an email. "Repairs are ongoing and have taken longer than expected. We do not have a date yet for reopening in Slemon Park."

The Slemon Park building suffered damage to walls, offices and garage doors. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Meanwhile, Islanders in the area can access testing facilities in O'Leary — a 40-minute drive away — or in Charlottetown.

Mobile units not suitable

Health PEI says mobile units at the Slemon Park location weren't a good option because of the change in the weather.

"Rather than deploy a mobile unit to the Slemon Park area, resources have been redeployed to O'Leary so it can be open longer from a more stable environment," said the statement. "As the fall weather begins, mobile units become less suitable."

Currently at Slemon Park, the area where people would normally drive in to be tested is being used as a spot to store supplies and debris from the cleanup. Once the clinic reopens, it will no longer be a drive up testing spot. Those arriving for appointments will need to get out of their car and walk into the building to be swabbed.

Islanders looking for a COVID-19 test can book an appointment through Skip the Waiting Room or calling 1-855-354-4358 , but walk-ins are also accepted.

The O'Leary clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturdays.







