Charlottetown COVID-19 testing site closing an hour early due to high volumes
Province says testing clinics will be open as usual on Monday
The COVID-19 testing site in Charlottetown will stop accepting new arrivals at 11 a.m. on Sunday, an hour earlier than usual.
Health P.E.I. said in a release the clinic is seeing high volumes and that it's currently backed up.
Islanders have recently been experiencing long lineups at the sites, with a surge in cases in eastern P.E.I. having increased the demand for COVID-19 tests.
On Thursday, Islanders had to wait up to three hours to get tested following the closure of testing clinics in Montague and Souris due to weather.
The province said testing clinics will be open as usual on Monday, but asked Islanders to be prepared for long waits.
"Please be patient and prepare for longer waits as we continue to experience high volumes of people requiring tests due to the current cases across the province," Health P.E.I. said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?