Charlottetown COVID-19 testing site closing an hour early due to high volumes

The COVID-19 testing site in Charlottetown will stop accepting new arrivals at 11 a.m. on Sunday, an hour earlier than usual.

Health P.E.I. said in a release the clinic is seeing high volumes and that it's currently backed up.

Islanders have recently been experiencing long lineups at the sites, with a surge in cases in eastern P.E.I. having increased the demand for COVID-19 tests.

On Thursday, Islanders had to wait up to three hours to get tested following the closure of testing clinics in Montague and Souris due to weather.

The province said testing clinics will be open as usual on Monday, but asked Islanders to be prepared for long waits.

"Please be patient and prepare for longer waits as we continue to experience high volumes of people requiring tests due to the current cases across the province," Health P.E.I. said.