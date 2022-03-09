'My anxiety is pretty high': Change in COVID testing requirements concerns woman with Crohn's disease
Others say it will help province get back to normal
A woman on P.E.I. who is immunocompromised is worried about the province's decision to reduce testing for COVID-19.
The change, which came into effect Tuesday to help alleviate the strain on testing sites, requires only symptomatic, high-risk close contacts to get tested while other symptomatic close contacts are asked to stay home and assume they have COVID-19.
Amanda Stright, who is diagnosed with Crohn's disease, said she worries constantly about COVID, and the reduction in testing requirements has made her even more concerned.
"My anxiety is pretty high," she said.
"I get that they can only do so much. But it seems like it got too hard, so they cut back on it, rather than figure out ways for other people to get tested."
Others CBC spoke with said they were optimistic about the changes, and that it would help people get back to normal.
For example, the testing changes have the support of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce. CEO Robert Godfrey said many businesses are losing employees for several hours a day waiting in long lines to get tested.
Challenges during labour shortage
"We have an ongoing labour shortage in P.E.I., and when you're taking people out to get tested, even when they're non-symptomatic it's very challenging, especially when you're short staffed as it is, trying to backfill when someone's got to isolate for three or four days."
Robert MacDonald, CEO of the P.E.I. Lung Association, said anything that raises the COVID risk for those most at risk is concerning, though he does support finding a more sustainable approach to the pandemic.
"I think Islanders that have lung disease understand at this point that we need to move forward, but be cautious and continue to be cautious and respect those that are around you."
The province plans to ease restrictions further on March 17, which includes increased limits on personal and organized gatherings.
Stright said she hopes the mask mandate at least will continue.
"That is still the most comforting thing for me, if I have to go in a building, to see people wearing masks."
With files from Steve Bruce
