P.E.I. COVID-19 testing clinics closing for Christmas Day, New Year's Day

Islanders needing a COVID-19 test are being told not to count on getting one on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

Testing clinics across the Island will be closed those days for the holidays, says Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing.

"Our COVID-19 drop-in testing site hours will be modified over the holidays, giving a much-earned and well-deserved minimal break to our testing clinic and laboratory staff," Dowling said at a COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday.

The O'Leary and Montague testing clinics are not open on Christmas Eve and the Summerside and Charlottetown locations will close at noon that day.

Testing clinics in Summerside and Charlottetown will be open on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"If you require routine tests that would normally occur on December 24th-25th, December 31st; or January 1st, please plan ahead to be tested and check the testing website for availability," Dowling said.

'If you require testing when the drop-in testing sites are closed over the holidays, please call 811 to arrange for a test,' says Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing. (Ken Linton/CBC)

All testing clinics will also be closed on New Year's Day.

The Charlottetown and Summerside testing clinics will be open on New Year's Eve from 8 a.m. till noon only. Those clinics will return to regular hours on Jan. 2.

"If you require testing when the drop-in testing sites are closed over the holidays, please call 811 to arrange for a test," Dowling said.

COVID-19 tests can also be arranged online through the province's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.