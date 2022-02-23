West Prince MLAs spar over COVID-19 testing availability

Two MLAs representing neighbouring districts in western P.E.I. squared off in the P.E.I. Legislature Wednesday over COVID-19 testing sites in the region.

Hal Perry, the Liberal MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road, said the testing sites in West Prince are causing concern among some residents.

"P.E.I. is in the worst position we've been in when it comes to the pandemic, yet access to testing is more difficult than ever before," he said.

West Prince has a mobile testing clinic in O'Leary but it is not open every day. Prince County also has clinics in Slemon Park and Borden-Carleton, and a federally funded clinic in Lennox Island First Nation that is accessible by appointment.

Perry relayed a note he said he received from a single mother of children with special needs who had to travel to Borden-Carleton for her child to get tested because the clinics in O'Leary and Slemon Park were closed. Even then, he said the woman was told by clinic staff to come back the next day.

In the legislature, Perry asked PC MLA for Alberton-Bloomfield Ernie Hudson, who is also the minister of health and wellness, to commit to making testing clinics more available for the people of West Prince.

Staffing, weather challenges

Hudson said he had spoken to the woman Perry mentioned. He said staffing shortages and stormy weather have had an impact on the operations of the clinics.

He said the partnership with the Lennox Island testing clinic provides additional support for the residents of West Prince.

Perry said the people of West Prince expect Hudson to be their voice at the government's executive table. Hudson responded by saying he is "darn proud" to be the voice for West Prince.

"As the minister of health and wellness I also am the voice for every Islander from North Cape to East Point…. And we are going to and have provided as much as possible and we all know in this house the challenges that we've had throughout the pandemic."