COVID testing available on P.E.I. for those who need it to travel overseas

Health officials on P.E.I. say testing is available for those who need to provide proof they are COVID-19-free before boarding a plane overseas.

Some countries require proof of a negative test for COVID within 72 hours of boarding a flight.

China is bringing in this new requirement on Sept. 9.

A woman active in the Chinese community on P.E.I., Ally Guo, has been working with about 40 Chinese families to get the testing so they can travel.

Lihua Ji, left, came to P.E.I. in late 2019 to help her daughter prepare for the birth of her grandson. Her efforts to return to China have been stymied for months due to cancelled flights. Now, a new requirement for a negative COVID test is presenting a fresh hurdle. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Guo said she didn't think the testing was available unless a person had symptoms or was in close contact with someone showing symptoms.

"All the flights are starting just now, from September. But everyone is trying to get on board, but they cannot if they cannot get this kind of COVID test report," said Guo.

Earlier this week, health officials told CBC News they were working on the possibility of a testing option for travel purposes, but they didn't know when they'd have a solution.

100 tests for travel so far

However, late Thursday, the province told CBC News that about 100 people who need a test for travel have been tested or have a test scheduled.

The spokesperson said those needing the test should call the province's COVID line, 1-833-533-9333, to schedule a free test.

The province is working to arrange for these tests through the government's drive-thru testing clinic, but that has not been formalized yet.

