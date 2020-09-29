P.E.I. aiming to deliver COVID-19 results within 24 hours after test

Visitors to P.E.I.'s COVID-19 clinics are receiving their test results "almost always" within 24 hours, says medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German.

German said it might take a little longer on the weekends and at certain clinics where transportation is an issue, but they are working to get the results in a timely manner.

"We're really trying to get all the testing done across the Island by the end of the night," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Expanding hours

P.E.I.'s drive-thru testing clinics are expanding their hours to keep up with P.E.I.'s demand for COVID-19 testing. German says that Monday is usually the most challenging day based on the number of specimens sent to the lab. One day brought 700 tests, when the average is usually around 300 per day.

He said the number of tests the lab is able to process in a week continues to climb substantially.

"In April, we were able to do 24 tests on Island [per week] and now we are able to do about 3,000 tests on Island [per week] and going to next month, we'd be looking to do upwards of 4,000 tests per week on Island."

He said about 33 per cent of the tests since schools reopened are school-age children.

