Take-home COVID test kit pilot planned for P.E.I. schools this fall

Prince Edward Island is aiming to introduce COVID-19 self-test kits for some children on the Island this fall.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday during her COVID-19 briefing that P.E.I. is looking to run a pilot project that would make test kits available to some children after schools reopen.

"We are in a preliminary discussion with the federal government regarding a pilot project where easy-to-use self-test kits will be made available to some Island children soon after the beginning of the school year when we see the usual increase in mild respiratory illnesses in children," Morrison said.

"These tests will allow parents to conduct an at-home screening test for COVID-19 if their child is showing symptoms."

Some cities such as Vancouver and Ottawa have run similar pilots. Some news outlets are reporting that the Ontario government is planning to launch an eight-week program that would distribute take-home test kits to some high school students and staff.

Morrison said more details will be released in the coming days.

