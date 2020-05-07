COVID-19 precautions keep sign-making businesses busy in P.E.I.

Sign makers in P.E.I. have been busy since the province announced its plans to ease back COVID-19 restrictions, as businesses are ordering signs and decals ahead of reopening.

"We are extremely busy right now with signage around COVID," said Mike Savidant, general manager of Sign Craft in Charlottetown.

Prior to the April announcement around the ease back, Savidant said he had to lay off three people — about 40 per cent of his total staff — but over the last two weeks business has picked up.

"It already has led to bringing one person back full time," he said.

Sign Craft workers even installed a clear acrylic safety partition at their own front desk. (Mike Savidant)

Signs for handwashing, physical distancing

Among the orders coming in at Sign Craft are warning signs highlighting handwashing and decals for the floors of grocery stores to back up physical distancing guidelines.

"We've seen a huge spike in the acrylic safety partitions for service desks and cash lanes for different retailers," Savidant said.

Savidant said Sign Craft has installed safety partitions for all the Loblaws stores on P.E.I. and Bumper to Bumper locations in Montague and Stratford.

"We've got a huge amount still in the queue to do right now but we have been approached by professional offices, dentists officers, retailers of all sorts," he said.

"With the COVID signage, if this continues at the pace we have been at the last week and a half that will far outweigh anything we would have lost due to event signage like festivals."

'If this continues at the pace we have been at the last week and a half that will far outweigh anything we would have lost due to event signage like festivals,' Savidant says. (Mike Savidant)

Sign City, also in Charlottetown, has also seen an increase in orders related to the pandemic.

"Every other call we get is concerned with some kind of COVID signage," said manager said Wayne Beaton.

He said Sign City has done work for Parks Canada and harbour authorities already and gets inquires daily. He is also busy with orders for directional or physical distancing floor decals, informative signs about the pandemic and safety barriers.

"I think it is only going to increase over the past couple of weeks as people start to put their opening plans together."

These are some of the signs being requested at Sign Craft. (Sign Craft/Facebook)

Extra precautions

The pandemic has also changed the way some things are done at Sign Craft. Savidant said a safety partition was installed at the store. Orders are only accepted by email or over the phone.

"Somebody has to come pick something up, we established a drop box, a pick-up box outside," he said.

Beaton is also taking precautions to ensure the safety of his own staff. The work area is big to allow social distancing, staff are sanitizing more often and up until this week the front entrance was locked so customers couldn't enter.

Concerns about supply

With orders up, Savidant and Beaton said supply could be impacted.

"A lot of the items we need — specifically the floor decal material that has the non-slip lament or even the acrylic sheets — even our suppliers are having a hard time getting them because there is such a huge demand across the country," Savidant said.

Beaton said it has been "a little bit slower than normal" to receive deliveries

"The plexiglass now seems to be becoming a more in demand product. So I suspect that we probably will have some supply problems in the future," he said. "I hope not but I know everybody around the world is looking for it now.".

