COVID-19 outbreaks declared over for Atlantic Baptist, Charlottetown shelter population

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has declared an end to the outbreak at the Atlantic Baptist nursing home and in the population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown.

There are still outbreaks at Andrews of Park West, Beach Grove Home, Clinton View Lodge, Garden Home, South Shore Villa, Summerset Manor and Corrigan Home, according to a news release issued Thursday.

There are also outbreaks at the hospitals in Summerside and O'Leary.

Twenty-one early learning and child-care centres have cases or outbreaks. Five centres are open, three are closed and 13 are operating at modified or reduced capacity.

There are seven COVID-19-related hospitalizations on P.E.I., including one person in intensive care. Five others are in hospital who were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 210 new cases of COVID-19 and 220 recovered cases. The new cases are still under investigation.

Over the last seven days there have been an average of 171 cases per day.

P.E.I. has 1,982 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been a total of 9,765 cases.

There have been 13 COVID-related deaths on P.E.I.