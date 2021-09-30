P.E.I. announces 3 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

P.E.I. reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to nine.

The province's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said in a news release that one individual in their 70s and two in their 60s have contracted the coronavirus.

The person in his 70s recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing has been completed and the person is now self-isolating.

Public Health says the two other cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

The province also issued three new exposure notifications:

Giant Tiger (475 Granville St., Summerside) on Friday, Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

St. Malachy's Parish (42 Anderson Rd., Kinkora) on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kinkora Community Centre (45 Anderson Rd., Kinkora) on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during those times is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

A flight notification has also been issued.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8332 that left Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 26 and arrived in Charlottetown on Sept. 27 should watch for symptoms.

P.E.I. has nine active cases. The province has had 299 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.