4 eastern P.E.I. schools closed Wednesday to allow for mass COVID-19 testing

Four schools in eastern P.E.I. — Souris Regional, Morell Regional, Morell Consolidated and Mount Stewart Consolidated — will be closed Wednesday to allow for mass testing after the province identified recent COVID-19 cases.

All students in grades K-6 who attend one of those schools are being asked to go to a testing clinic in the next two days.

Students in grades 7-12 who participate in group sporting activities should also get tested.

All students will need to present a negative test and have no symptoms before returning to school.

The province said staff won't be required to get tested at this time and can return to school if they don't have symptoms.

At her COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she was concerned about the growing number of cases in the region and the risk of community transmission.

There will a be a testing clinic at Souris Hospital Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

There are currently 23 active cases in the province.