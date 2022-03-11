PSB changes notification policy for kids believed to be close contacts of someone with COVID-19

Because of COVID-19, many students weren't in class before school was officially out for March break. But the situation could look very different after classes resume a week from now.

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch will no longer be notifying parents when their children are considered close contacts, a move that will likely lead to fewer students self-isolating at home.

The PSB had been sending out notifications for students 12 and under. But on Friday, the branch said parents will instead now have to alert close contacts themselves, a process similar to what was previously in place for students who are over 12 years of age.

"As our provincial case counts would indicate, the virus is very prevalent in our communities. All public areas of the province are considered exposure sites. A similar mindset should be applied to schools," a PSB spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"It is important for students and staff to continue with the rapid test regiment, self monitoring for symptoms and adherence to the other public health measures. Positive cases at the school level will continue to be tracked and the data shared with the CPHO."

Some parents worried

The decision has some parents concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the province.

Liping Wang has a daughter who's currently in Grade 1, and the PSB has previously sent her a close contact notification. With restrictions easing, Wang said she's worried the situation could worsen.

"I'm very worried about COVID-19. It spreads very quickly," she said. "Some of her friends [have already had] COVID-19."

"It does weight a lot on my mind," said Denise MacDonald, who has one immunocompromised child and another who's tested positive and is currently self-isolating.

"It is important. But at the same time, like I said, I know how difficult it is to notify everybody or even know who was in contact with who."

Other parents unconcerned

Richard Lidstone, whose granddaughter is in Grade 5, said he isn't too concerned about the change.

"There's so many cases on the go now I think it's bound to happen that most people are going to have it and we're just going to get over it," he said.

Matthew MacLeod said he's glad he isn't in a position of having to make these decisions.

"We want to see life return to normal and we also want to see the vulnerable in our population protected," he said.

"I get that operationally, it'd be very difficult for them to manage [the notifications with] the amount of cases they're seeing right now."

The close contact management change is not the only one that will come into effect after March break. If schools want to, they can now double cohort sizes for children in kindergarten to Grade 9, from 50 to 100.

Other things are staying the same. Most notably, P.E.I. will still require students to wear masks until the provincewide masking mandate ends.

Other provinces have recently moved toward dropping the mandate for children at schools.